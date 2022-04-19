LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been indicted for two separate murders and a kidnapping.

A Jefferson County grand jury charged Joseph Hale with one count of murder and kidnapping in the case of Jermain Sprewer.

Louisville Metro Police said Sprewer's body was found at Shawnee Park near the boat ramp in September. When Sprewer went missing, police believed Sprewer was kidnapped for ransom. 

Hale was also indicted on a murder charge in connection to the homicide of Andre Steadmon, who was found shot and killed on West Hill Street in June 2021.

He will be arraigned on the federal charges Monday, April 25.

Two other men, 31-year-old Roderick Bush and 28-year-old Dejuan Simonton, were arrested in January and charged with the kidnapping and murder of Sprewer. They pleaded not guilty in court.

