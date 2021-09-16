LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body found in Shawnee Park on Saturday is a Louisville man police believe was kidnapped last week.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identifies the body as that of 25-year-old Jermaine Sprewer. While the autopsy does confirm he died, the coroner only said the cause of death is "pending."
A search was launched for Sprewer on Sept. 7 after he went missing from Crockett Drive in southwest Louisville. The following day Louisville Metro Police said there was evidence to show he may have been kidnapped and held for ransom.
"The family received several Facetime calls from the assailants where they observed Jermaine bound with several guns pointed at him," LMPD Sgt. Matt Kennington said at a news conference on Sept. 9. "During the calls, a large sum of money was demanded in exchange for a safe return."
Sprewer's blue Jeep Cherokee was found on Sept. 10, but police did not provide details. His body was found in Shawnee Park on Sept. 11. Before the body was identified, police said foul play was suspected.
LMPD has not released new info since the body was found. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Related stories:
- Friends, family of kidnapping victim want answers, justice
- LMPD believes body found in Shawnee Park is kidnapping victim
- Police find vehicle belonging to 25-year-old being held for ransom
- LMPD asking for help finding 25-year-old Louisville man abducted for ransom
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.