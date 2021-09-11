LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was found at Shawnee Park near the boat ramp on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
MetroSafe dispatchers say the report of a deceased person at Shawnee Park came in at 4:41 p.m.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the department, said police are unable to confirm the identity of victim, but believe it's the victim of a kidnapping from this week.
LMPD said 25-year-old Jermaine Sprewer was last seen Tuesday on Crockett Drive in southwest Louisville, and on Thursday, police said they believe he was kidnapped for ransom.
Ruoff said foul play is suspected after the body was pulled from the Ohio River.
An autopsy is expected on Sunday, when the Jefferson County Coroner's Office will officially confirm the identity of the victim.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
- Police find vehicle belonging to 25-year-old being held for ransom
- LMPD asking for help finding 25-year-old Louisville man abducted for ransom
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.