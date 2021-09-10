LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they have found the vehicle belonging to a 25-year-old missing man they believe has been kidnapped for ransom.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police have recovered the blue Jeep Cherokee belonging to Jermaine Sprewer. Ellis declined to provide any additional details.
On Thursday, LMPD held a news conference on Sprewer's disappearance, saying his family fears for his safety.
"The family received several Facetime calls from the assailants where they observed Jermaine bound with several guns pointed at him," LMPD Sgt. Matt Kennington said at the news conference. "During the calls, a large sum of money was demanded in exchange for a safe return."
Police said they don't know the exact amount of money and also don't know if the family agreed to pay. They said the calls came from Sprewer's phone.
If you see Sprewer or someone believed to be involved in his abduction, call 911. If you have information about this case, you can call the tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
