LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a 25-year-old missing man that could be endangered.
Jermaine Sprewer went missing from the 6100 block of Crockett Drive in southwest Louisville on Sept. 7. Police said he's 5-foot-9, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say his family hasn't been in contact with him and they fear for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673.
