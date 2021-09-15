LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family of a man who was kidnapped, and now believed dead, want answers.
It wasn't the outcome Jermaine Sprewer's family wanted.
"The whole goal for us coming here was to hand out flyers, talk to people, see who knows something so we can find him," Darlene Fuller, Sprewer's aunt, told WDRB News on Saturday.
Instead, just as his aunt and others flew into town from Wisconsin to start that search for the 25-year-old kidnapping victim, a body was discovered at Shawnee Park Saturday that Louisville Metro Police believed to be Sprewer.
"We love him, and we want justice," said Fuller.
An official identification from the corner's office has yet to be made.
Ashley, a friend of Sprewer's, lives in Louisville and did not want to reveal her full name out of fear for her own safety.
"I want whoever did this, whoever had a hand in this to serve justice, whatever that may be," she said. "I mean, until we know who did it and why, nobody is safe."
The question of "why" haunts those who knew Sprewer.
"How could a person that loved his kids, loved women, loved his mom, would never would hurt a soul ... nobody's had anything bad to say about this man but somebody kidnaps him and kills him? I don't understand."
The local rapper was a charming, loving person to his friends and family.
"He was the kind that still opened the door for you. Like, as much as the hard exterior he had, he was the one that his friends made fun of because they were always like 'oh, you're soft,' but that's what made us all love him," said Ashely. "I know you hear it all the time, I know you hear these same stories, same things about every victim but he was really different. He had the kindest eyes, he was the most sweetest gentleman, amazing man, amazing father and he didn't deserve this."
"To know him was to love him, honestly," said Fuller. "He had a heart of gold. They lost a good person."
LMPD, in an email, said Sprewer's case is an ongoing investigation with multiple moving parts, and there's no new information to provide at this time. LMPD is coordinating with multiple federal agencies regarding this investigation, including the FBI.
Investigators, and Sprewer's loved ones, ask anyone with any information to contact the tip line at 574-LMPD.
"This takes a special type of person to do such a heinous crime, so these type of people don't deserve to be free," said Ashely.
