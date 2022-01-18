LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men accused of kidnapping a Louisville man for ransom last year before killing him and dumping his body pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.
Both 31-year-old Roderick Bush and 28-year-old Dejuan Simonton are charged in the kidnapping and murder of 25-year-old Jermaine Sprewer. Sprewer disappeared from his home in southwest Louisville on Sept. 7.
His family reported him missing and told police they had received calls demanding ransom.
"The family received several Facetime calls from the assailants where they observed Jermaine bound with several guns pointed at him," Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Matt Kennington said at a news conference last September. "During the calls, a large sum of money was demanded in exchange for a safe return."
Sprewer's body was found on Sept. 11 in Shawnee Park.
Bush and Simonton were arrested on local and federal warrants on Jan. 12. A Jefferson County grand jury has already indicted them for the crimes.
Related Stories:
- Louisville police and federal partners make arrests in kidnapping and murder of 25-year-old
- Friends, family of kidnapping victim want answers, justice
- LMPD believes body found in Shawnee Park is kidnapping victim
- LMPD asking for help finding 25-year-old Louisville man abducted for ransom
- LMPD searching for missing, endangered 25-year-old man
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.