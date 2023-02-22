LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the criminal abuse of a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old in Frankfort.
According to court documents, 26-year-old Martynez Oden was arrested by the Frankfort Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Police said he's the brother of 28-year-old Marquese Oden, who was arrested in the same case earlier this month.
An arrest report stated that the brothers repeatedly forced both children to hold a one-gallon jug of liquid in each hand while performing "wall sits" -- exercises where the the individual will typically squat with his or her legs at 90-degree angles and backs against the wall.
According to court documents, during the wall sits, the children had to hold the jugs of liquid in their hands with their arms extended. They would be forced to do this for 30 minutes. If the children lowered their arms, the brothers would require them to start over.
Police said Marquese Oden told them the children often cried and ask repeatedly if they could stop, but he wouldn't let them.
"A gallon of water weighs 8.34 pounds and (it) is unreasonable to make a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old attempt to hold them out straight," an arrest report stated.
Martynez Oden allegedly admitted to officers that the children were "disciplined in a military style manner."
Police called the punishment, "cruel and unusual." Police said the brothers would use a belt to discipline the children as well.
Both brothers are charged with first-degree criminal abuse. Marquese Oden is charged with first-degree engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor, after police said he admitted to engaging in sexual activity with both minors.
Both men are currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
