LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 17 pounds of cocaine is now off the streets in Louisville after a bust by Louisville Metro Police.
The department posted pictures on social media Tuesday announcing the bust, saying three people were arrested.
LMPD’s Criminal Interdiction Division’s Violent Crime Squad put in the work! They recently arrested 3 people in connection with 17.5 pounds of cocaine, approximately $100,000 cash & an AK-47 pistol. The investigation is ongoing. #LMPD #KeepingLouisvilleSafe pic.twitter.com/hMU7dS8ykT— LMPD (@LMPD) September 27, 2022
They uncovered 17-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, $100,000 in cash and an AK-47. It's currently unknown who police arrested and how they found everything.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.