LMPD drug bust.jpg

LMPD found 17.5 pounds of cocaine in part of a drug bust on Tuesday. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 17 pounds of cocaine is now off the streets in Louisville after a bust by Louisville Metro Police.

The department posted pictures on social media Tuesday announcing the bust, saying three people were arrested.

They uncovered 17-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, $100,000 in cash and an AK-47. It's currently unknown who police arrested and how they found everything.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags