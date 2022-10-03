LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were arrested in Brandenburg over the weekend after authorities said a woman died of an overdose and they disposed of her body inappropriately.
According to court documents, 78-year-old Roy Beam, 45-year-old Carmon Martin and 31-year-old Stacy Carpenter were arrested Sunday night by the Meade County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities said they were called to a home on Johnny Pack Road, just off Old Mill Road, in Brandenburg, shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.
According to the Meade County Sheriff's Department, Beam's girlfriend overdosed on fentanyl. The others in the home, including Beam and the woman's children — Martin and Carpenter — were unable to resuscitate her, and she died.
Authorities said that after the woman died, Beam, Martin and Carpenter put her body in a chair on the back porch, next to the garbage.
Deputies allegedly found several firearms and drug paraphernalia inside the home.
Beam, Martin and Carpenter were all arrested. Each are facing charges of abuse of a corpse, possession of a a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They are currently being held in the Meade County Detention Center.
