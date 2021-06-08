LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grayson County deputies found three stolen vehicles over the past week, leading to three arrests.
The sheriff's office said it made two arrests on Memorial Day and another on June 7 after separate incidents involving stolen vehicles.
On May 31, deputy Caleb Owens learned a car was stolen during a traffic stop. William P. Lucey, 41, of Louisville was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000 and careless driving.
Lucey also had active warrants in Jefferson County for receiving stolen property over $10,000.
Later in the evening, Owens responded to a report of a vehicle obstructing a highway. Jonathan J. Lewis, 19, of Vincennes, Indiana, was charged with receiving stolen property, giving officer false identifying information, obstructing a highway and resisting arrest.
On Monday, a deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash after two occupants fled the scene. The wrecked vehicle had been reported stolen in Hardin County.
Brian L. Cato, 37, of Eastview, Kentucky, was found a home nearby the crash scene. Cato admitted to police that he stole and crashed the vehicle.
The three men were booked in the Grayson County Detention Center.
