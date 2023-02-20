LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 34-year-old man on work release in Hodgenville escaped on Monday, according to the LaRue County Sheriff's Office.
Troy Hammons, who was housed at the LaRue County Jail, was on work release near the LaRue County Board of Education building when he walked off around 1:30 p.m. Hammons is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds.
His location is unknown. The sheriff's office encourages people to contact law enforcement if they see Hammons and not to approach him.
