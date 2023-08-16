LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group in Louisville is looking for creative solutions to help put an end to gun violence in the city, and donations from across the city have helped build up a sizable prize for the best idea.
Krista Gwynn, who lost her teenage son, Christian, in a 2019 shooting, is now one of 15 people who will judge an essay contest, which is focused on finding ideas that can be implemented to help save lives in Louisville.
"I feel like being a part of this helps my son and gets us closure on the gun violence that's going on and helps other people who are scared to talk about it," Gwynn said.
There have been 104 homicides in Jefferson County so far in 2023 — including 101 within the metro — a number that's nearly identical to the same timeframe in 2022. Crossing the triple-digit mark earlier this month cemented a fourth-straight year for more than 100 homicides in Louisville.
"It's something that's plaguing our youth," Gwynn said Wednesday. "It doesn't matter what color you are or what part of town you come from. It's killing our youth."
The Crescent Hill Community Council opened the contest last month, and it runs through Oct. 4. There have already been more than 40 essays entered. Below are the fives rules for submission:
- Your ideas for curbing gun violence in Jefferson County must be typed with minimum 10 point font and no more than 1 page total, or 500 words in length.
- The winning idea should include 3 action steps to implement the idea.
- The winning idea must be "do-able" with the resources available in Jefferson County.
- The winning idea my be a new idea, or a fresh look at an old idea.
- Any person from anywhere, of any age can win. We encourage school age children, young adults, and people in Assisted Living, nursing homes, etc. to submit their ideas.
"It is a problem we can solve and it can no longer continue to be a problem of our own making," Kentucky U.S. Congressman Morgan McGarvey said during a news conference Wednesday.
McGarvey stood alongside community members and contest judges as an announcement was made that donations have now bumped the prize money for this essay competition up to $7,000. Any additional donations will go toward implementing the winning idea.
Gwynn is hoping to hear from youth in the community about what they're experiencing.
"I think we can get more children involved in this," she said. "We can understand more of what's going on — why they're so scared, why they feel like they need to carry a gun. Maybe we can get a handle on that."
There are 15 judges for the competition, all listed below:
- Danny Robinette, chief judge, retired surgeon and NRA member
- Rose Smith, whose son was shot and killed in 2014
- Mark Gaff, president of the Frankfort Avenue Business Association
- Bill Hollander, former chair of the Metro Council Budget Committee
- Krista Gwynn, a youth gun violence advocate who's child was shot and killed in 2019
- Lucia Duncan, the head librarian at the Crescent Hill Library
- Greg Smith, a financial adviser and president of the Peterson-Dumesnil House Foundation
- Cynthia Thomas, president of the Crescent Hill Community Council
- Andrew Owen, District 9 Metro Councilman
- Todd Mercier, a mortgage broker, volunteer and advocate for the LGBTQ community
- John Keeling, a 5th Division Louisville Metro Police officer
- Khalid Ashanti, with the Arabian Federation Martial Arts Academy
- Alex Martindale, an activist with the Jefferson County Republican Party
- Constance Casanova, a south Louisville resident and owner of the United World Bully Syndicate
- Ivan Haygood, LMPD's lead to the Group Violence Intervention program
While reading the essays, judges will not know the name of who submitted each one. The winning idea will be announced in early January.
To enter, you can pick up a form at any public library or print one off here. Forms can be mailed to:
- CHCC Curbing Gun Violence Competition
- Peterson-Dumesnil House
- 301 S. Peterson Ave., Louisville, KY 40206
They can also be submitted online at this link.
Related Stories:
- $6,100 now offered for best solution aimed at solving Louisville's gun violence crisis
- $4,000 prize offered for best idea to curb gun violence in Louisville
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.