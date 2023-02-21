LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine horses were rescued from an apparent abuse and neglect situation in northern Kentucky.
Kenton County Animal Services said in a Facebook post Monday that animal control officers served a search warrant on a property in southern Kenton County in late December 2022 on a tip "from a concerned citizen."
Officers found two horses in a pasture, and the others inside the barn. Two horses were in a stall designed for only one.
"The stalls had no bedding and the horses were walking around in their own urine and feces. It was apparent that they hadn't been cleaned properly in quite some time," KCAS Director Kelsey Maccombs said.
KCAS said the horses were severely underweight, some with visible hip and rib bones. Animal services said several of the horses were also "overdue for teeth floating and hoof trimming."
A veterinarian who was on site when the warrant was served said one of the horses had "stunted growth for its age."
One of the horses died, despite getting care from veterinarians.
Animal services said the property owner was arrested and charged in January with nine counts of cruelty to animals.
Six of the horses are ready for placement, while the others remain in protective custody.
Anyone interested in adopting one of the available horses is asked to call KCAS at (859) 356-7400.
