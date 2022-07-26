LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Nelson County said a 37-year-old man is dead after a drug overdose, and the man who accused of selling him the drugs is charged with manslaughter.
According to court documents, 42-year-old Michael Downs was arrested Monday.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old James Christopher Boone of New Haven, Kentucky, was found dead Saturday inside a home on Leslie Clark Road in New Haven. It was eventually determined that Boone died of a drug overdose, according to authorities, and investigators identified Downs as the man who sold him the drugs.
On Monday, investigators with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office and the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on a home on Edgewood Drive. Evidence was collected, according to the sheriff's office, but Downs wasn't there.
Downs was arrested later Monday after he was spotted driving a 2009 black Scion in Bardstown. He was taken to the the Nelson County Sheriff's Office and, after being questioned, charged with second-degree manslaughter for Boone's death.
He is currently being held in the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.
