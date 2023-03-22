LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An alleged drug dealer in Shepherdsville has been arrested months after a woman she grave drugs to died of an overdose, according to investigators.
Natalie Boston, 39, was booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon, according to online records.
According to an arrest report, the victim was found dead in Nov. 2022. The Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force was called in to assist in the ensuing death investigation, and it was determined that the victim, who has not been publicly identified, died of a drug overdose.
Investigators said Boston provided the woman with the fentanyl that led to her death.
Boston was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). She is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
At the time of this writing, the Bullitt County Detention Center has not yet provided a mugshot.
