FILE - This undated booking file photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows former Jared Foundation executive director Russell Taylor. A federal judge, Monday, May 9, 2022, sentenced Taylor, who led former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle's charitable foundation, to 27 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting girls. Taylor, had pleaded guilty to 30 child pornography and sexual exploitation crimes involving nine children. (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File)