LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of several counts of child exploitation and possession of child pornography in Miami County, Indiana, will have to find a new attorney.
According to a report by FOX 59, attorney Andrew Achey, who has been representing Kegan Kline, has filed a motion to withdraw from the case. The judge approved that motion and he will be removed as the counsel of record.
"It was my pleasure representing you in the above-mentioned matter, and truly wish you the best of luck moving forward," Achey wrote to Kline. "If you have questions about this or any other matter related to your case, please contact me at my office. Thank you for allowing me and my office to help you with your case."
Kline's name gained notoriety recently when Indiana State Police tied him to a fake social media account called "anthony_shots." Police said that account had been communicating with minors, and questioned if Kegan had made contact with Libby German the night before she died.
German and her friend, Abby Williams, were found murdered in Delphi, Indiana, in February 2017. While Kline has never been charged or named as a suspect, he's become linked to the Delphi murders because of that interview.
Richard Allen was eventually charged with the murders.
Kline was set to plead guilty to 256 counts related to child exploitation, possession of child pornography, identity theft and obstruction of justice. His sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for Thursday, May 18, but that hearing was delayed by more than an hour as both sides met with the judge to discuss the case. That move came after Kline revealed he was having second thoughts about pleading guilty, claiming that he hadn't seen certain evidence against him.
That evidence involved transcripts of the Indiana State Police interview about German and the "anthony_shots" social media account.
Achey told the judge he was not aware that Kline hadn't read the transcripts of his own statements to police. Prosecutors characterized Kline's claims as a delay tactic.
Over the objection of prosecutors, the judge agreed to set a new June 1 hearing date, with sentencing scheduled for July 27.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.