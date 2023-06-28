LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who died after he was shot in south Louisville over the weekend.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Christopher Fuentes, of Louisville.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane just after 9 p.m. Saturday. That's in the Southland Park neighborhood, near Iroquois Park.
Once on scene, police found the man identified by the coroner's office as Fuentes, who had been shot. He was taken to UofL Hospital in serious condition, but died from his injuries.
A 13-year-old girl turned herself into police on Sunday. She was charged with one count of reckless homicide, according to Smiley. A 15-year-old boy was also taken into custody and charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor.
Since both defendants are juveniles, no additional information is available due to KRS 610.320(3) and 610.340, which exempts juvenile law enforcement records from disclosure, according to Smiley.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
