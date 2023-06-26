LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two young teenagers have been charged in connection with a deadly weekend shooting.
Louisville Metro Police now say there have been at least 80 homicides this year in the city -- that's two more than there were this time last year.
Part of Strawberry Lane in south Louisville was taped off and surrounded by police Saturday night, after LMPD said a man was shot. Officials said he died at the hospital. That victim has not been publicly identified yet.
"It just breaks your heart when all this is happening. There's so much going on that shouldn't be going on," said Kentucky State Representative Kevin Bratcher.
According to LMPD, a 13-year-old girl turned herself in on Sunday afternoon, after the shooting Saturday night. She's charged with reckless homicide. LMPD also said a 15-year-old boy is charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor.
Community activist Christopher 2x calls the shooting a "devastating" situation for all involved.
"But it's not overly surprising in regards to where we've been -- especially in the last four years since the pandemic -- and how there's been an escalation of shootings in metro Louisville," 2X said.
Police will not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the teens' names because they are under 18 and juvenile records are sealed.
Since January of this year, more than half a dozen teenagers in Louisville have been charged in homicide investigations, some of which involved cases from 2022.
Bratcher cited a number of potential causes for overall juvenile violence including drugs, a lack of parental supervision, and the prevalence of illegal guns on the street.
"As a Republican, I admit that," he said. "There's too many guns on the street. Now how we go about getting these guns, especially illegal guns off the street ..."
State lawmakers are working to reopen Louisville's Youth Detention Center, allocating millions to renovate the downtown facility that's been closed for years.
"We want to see that thing open," Bratcher said. "And it's going to be a good place for not only to detain violent children and get them off the street, but also try to reach them and turn their lives around."
According to previous reporting, renovations are expected to be completed by the end of next summer.
Despite police opening 80 homicide investigations about halfway through this year, some, like 2X, said they have hope that more people are paying attention and are trying to get involved to make a positive change.
