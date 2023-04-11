LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the 24-year-old man who was shot to death outside the Jefferson Community and Technical College/Technical Campus on Monday.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Chea'von Moore, of Louisville.
Russell Miller of the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting took place around 11 a.m. Two people were shot at the scene, outside the school at the intersection of South 8th and West Chestnut streets. The victims included Moore and an unidentified woman. Moore died as a result of his injuries. The condition of the woman is not known.
After the shooting, the suspects got into a vehicle and drove away, according to witnesses.
The shooting happened outside of the JCTC building, according to Miller, and was unrelated to the active shooter situation outside a downtown Louisville office building earlier in the day.
There are currently no suspects. Miller said investigators were trying to pull surveillance video from the school and surrounding area.
Out of precaution, police searched the campus to make sure the facility was clear of any threats.
