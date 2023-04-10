LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said one man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at the corner of South 8th Street and West Chestnut streets outside the Jefferson Community and Technical College/Technical Campus.
According to Major Russell Miller of the Louisville Metro Police Department, incident took place around 11:00 a.m. After the shooting, the suspects got into a vehicle and drove away, according to witnesses.
One man died and a woman was injured. The condition of the woman is not known.
The shooting happened outside of the JCTC building, according to Miller, and was unrelated to the active shooter situation outside a downtown Louisville office building earlier in the day.
There are currently no suspects. Miller said investigators were trying to pull surveillance video from the school and surrounding area.
Out of precaution, police searched the campus to make sure the facility was clear of any threats.
There is NO active aggressor at JCTC at 8th Chestnut streets. We are confirming that there was a shooting outside, and the suspects fled prior to police arrival.— LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023
On Monday afternoon, JCTC issued a statement.
"All Jefferson Campuses are clear and closed for the day out of respect for those involved in shootings that have occurred today in our City.
We can confirm there was a shooting OUTSIDE of the Technical Campus Building A, and there is no active aggressor on our campuses. All Jefferson campuses are clear with the exception of the Technical Campus, which will remain on lockdown due to police protocol.
When more information is available, we will provide it."
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.