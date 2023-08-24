LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after being shot in the Russell neighborhood on Aug. 15 has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said 31-year-old Turrez Cureton died in the hospital after he was shot in the 2600 block of West Market Street.
According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on the reported shooting just after 10 p.m. in the area of South 26th and Market streets. Police found Cureton with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to UofL Hospital, where he later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, and there are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or the crime tip portal.
