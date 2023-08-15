LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police were called about 10:10 p.m. to South 26th and Market Streets to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Police say officers immediately rendered aid until EMS arrived.
The man was taken to University Hospital, where he died a short time later.
His identity has not been released.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, and there are no suspects currently. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or the crime tip portal.
