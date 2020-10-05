LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's office has released the name of a 17-year-old girl found dead in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday morning.
Seventeen-year-old Makenna Robinson died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to deputy coroner Anthony Wight.
LMPD officers from the Second Division found Robinson's body just before noon Sunday in an alley behind the 3100 block of Grand Avenue, according to a written statement from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
