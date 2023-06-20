LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find whoever is responsible for vandalism that took place at a Bullitt County park.
According to the the agency, the vandalism took place on Monday, June 12, between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m., and again on Tuesday, Between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.
It happened at a park in Hillview off Summers Drive, by Maryville Elementary School.
Images released by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office appear to show signs, letters and words marked in red spray paint on various wood and concrete structures in the park.
Anyone with any information of the person or persons responsible for the vandalism is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office crime tipline at 502-543-1262, or send an email to crimetip@bcky.org.
