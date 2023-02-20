LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher and assistant coach at Bardstown High School has been fired after he was arrested on sex abuse charges on Monday.
WDRB Investigates started looking into 49-year-old Jeremy Dale after he was put on administrative leave earlier this month.
The Bardstown Police Department says Jeremy Dale, an employee of Bardstown City Schools, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of harassment involving physical contact. Police tell WDRB News that after getting a warrant for Dale's arrest, he turned himself into police Monday morning. Police say Dale didn't want to be interviewed by police and didn't say anything about what happened.
Bardstown Police Department Assistant Chief Kevin Thompson says, "It's still an ongoing investigation even though we've placed some charges... not going to get into investigative techniques that we are doing." He says, "I think there's a possibility of more victims."
Police said the school district contacted authorities on Feb. 2 about an investigation into the alleged misconduct by Dale.
An arrest report indicated that the alleged abuse took place sometime within the past six months. Police said Dale, "being in a position of authority," exposed a female student to sexual contact on two occasions.
The arrest report also said he harassed other female students within the same time period.
WDRB obtain a copy of a letter, dated Feb. 1, addressed to Dale and signed by Dr. Ryan P. Clark, superintendent of Bardstown City Schools. That letter informed that he was being suspended with pay pending an investigation.
"We have received 6 student reports of multiple alleged Sexual Harassment incidents at Bardstown High School since Sunday, January 29, 2023," Clark wrote. "These reports involve inappropriate comments, other inappropriate communication and unwanted touching."
The letter went on to tell Dale that an internal investigation is being launched.
"In the meantime, you are not permitted to be on BCS property, other than to pick up or drop off your own children," the letter concludes. "At no time are you to be inside any BCS buildings without express written permission from this office. You are also not permitted to communicate with any BCS students or other BCS staff other than the superintendent."
Two days later, in a letter dated Friday, Feb. 3, Dr. Ryan P. Clark, superintendent of Bardstown City Schools, informed parents about the allegations:
"In an effort to maintain transparency with our parents and the entire school community I want you to know that on Monday, January 30 we received a report of alleged inappropriate conduct from a Bardstown High School staff member. Bardstown City Schools immediately placed the staff member on administrative leave and alerted the authorities. The staff member will remain on administrative leave through the duration of the investigation. We are unable to comment any further due to this being a personnel matter and an active investigation. As a school district we are committed to the safety and education of our students and any report is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated."
On Monday, after Dale's arrest, Clark sent a follow-up message to parents indicating that Dale had been arrested and fired.
"Mr. Jeremy Dale, a teacher at Bardstown High School, has had his employment terminated from Bardstown City Schools. Earlier today the Bardstown City Police filed charges against and arrested this individual. The district will also be notifying the Education Professional Standards Board.
Our most important responsibility is the safety and well-being of the students we serve. We have no tolerance for any actions that harm or could potentially harm our students. Our district fully cooperated with the Bardstown City Police Department and will continue to do so as long as needed."
WDRB obtained Dale's personnel file that says he started working for the district in 1999. He was reprimanded twice.
In 2009, a letter from the Bardstown High School Principal says Dale pushed a student on the soccer team in front of the team and put his hand on the students' chin and the reprimand says "at no time was a teacher to place their hands on a student."
In 2006, a letter says Dale made a comment about some students in his class having "homosexual tendencies." The letter says Dale apologized to the boys.
As for the most recent case and arrest, Thompson says, "We're investigating this. We take all allegations like this very seriously. If this is going on we definitely want to charge them and take them out of the system." He says, "They don't need to be around children."
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Bardstown Police Department at 502-348-6811. Anonymous tips can also be provided at 502-348-HEAT (4328).
