LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown man was arrested and charged with manslaughter after authorities said a man was found dead inside a restroom in a Bardstown home.
According to court documents, 30-year-old William Auberry was arrested by deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff's Department on Thursday evening.
The investigation began when deputies were sent to the home on Redwood Drive after someone reported that a man was down and unresponsive. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead in a bathroom inside the home.
That man has been identified by the Nelson County Coroner's Office as 30-year-old Austin Michael Wayne.
Inside a nearby bedroom, investigators allegedly found a small bag in an open dresser drawer containing suspected heroin and fentanyl. According to court documents, they also found a vial of testosterone and several syringes.
Authorities began investigating the timeline of events and actions prior to Wayne's death, and, according to court documents, that investigation led them to the La Quinta Inn in Bardstown, where Auberry was staying.
After executing a search warrant, authorities allegedly seized "items consistent with the trafficking of narcotics."
When questioned, Auberry allegedly admitted to giving Wayne heroin.
Police said they determined Auberry gave Wayne "a lethal dose of illicit drugs," resulting in his death.
Auberry is charged with second-degree manslaughter, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's currently being held in the Nelson County Detention Center.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.