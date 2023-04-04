LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen suspect stood before a judge Tuesday morning, months after police said he killed a man in a hit-and-run crash.
Angelo Collier was arraigned Tuesday in Jefferson County, where a not-guilty plea was entered on several charges including manslaughter, leaving the scene and failing to render aid or assistance at an accident resulting in serious physical injury or death, receipt of stolen property and others.
Collier is charged in connection with the Jan. 15 crash that killed Vennie Jacoway. According to court documents, Collier was driving a stolen Dodge Challenger down Jefferson Street at 75 mph in a 25 mph zone when he hit Jacoway, who was crossing the street. Jacoway was pronounced dead at the scene.
Collier then allegedly drove the vehicle to the intersection of South 10th and West Jefferson streets, where police said he was captured on surveillance video abandoning the vehicle and running away.
Louisville Metro Police said Collier was arrested Monday afternoon, after he allegedly led officers on a chase. According to an arrest report, police saw Collier run out of a unit at The Pointe at Stoneybrook Apartments, near the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Stonybrook Drive, and jump into a nearby vehicle.
When police activated their lights and sirens in an effort to stop Collier, he allegedly led them on a chase for several miles, eventually crashing his vehicle into another vehicle at the intersection of South 22nd Street and Algonquin Parkway, causing it to hit a third vehicle.
Police said people were injured as a result of that crash. The extent of the injuries isn't known.
Collier then allegedly got out of his vehicle and tried to run away, but was apprehended a short distance away.
He's charged with fleeing and evading police in a motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot, and two counts of second-degree assault in connection with that incident.
In court Tuesday morning, Jefferson District Judge Anne Delahanty left Collier's bond at $100,000, requiring full cash and transfer to the Home Incarceration Program, if posted.
The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office also asked Collier to comply with terms of a search warrant requiring that he provide DNA swabs to the Louisville Metro Police Department. He refused to comply with that request on Tuesday, and a hearing for a contempt of court charge was scheduled.
