LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released surveillance video showing what police say is a suspect fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash.
It happened early Sunday, Jan. 15, at the intersection of South 3rd Street and West Jefferson Street. That's where Vennie Jacoway, 34, has hit in the intersection while walking across the crosswalk. He was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Jan. 17.
Jacoway died at University of Louisville Hospital due to blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office.
The vehicle involved did not stop, according to LMPD. Police say that vehicle was found abandoned near the Henry Greene apartment complex at the intersection of South 10th Street and West Jefferson Street.
On Thursday afternoon, police released surveillance video of the person they say was the suspect running away from the vehicle near the complex. That video is included with this story.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the individual seen in the surveillance video is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
