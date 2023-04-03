LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested and faces multiple charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run crash last January, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Vennie Jacoway was hit at the intersection of Third Street and Jefferson Street while waking across a crosswalk in downtown Louisville on Jan. 15. The Louisville man died at University Hospital after being hit by a stolen Dodge Challenger.
LMPD spokesperson Matt Sanders said Monday that a suspect was identified and a warrant obtained for their arrest. LMPD's Fugitive unit located and arrested Angelo Collier after a vehicle pursuit.
Collier was charged with manslaughter for the hit-and-run crash, along with new charges fleeing and evading police and two counts of assault, among other charges.
As of 5:45 p.m., he had not yet been booked into Metro Corrections.
