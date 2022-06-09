LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman face murder charges after a double-shooting in Bullitt County on Memorial Day.
Bradley Joseph Ross, 32, of Louisville and Savannah Rae McClanahan, 21, of Elizabethtown were arrested Wednesday just before 3:30 p.m. by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.
Both are charged with two counts of murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence. Sheriff Walt Sholar said their bond has been set for $2 million each.
"This arrest is not the completion but the culmination of the investigation of the investigation that has occurred from the 30th of May up until yesterday afternoon, and it has been the result of all of our criminal interdiction units focus," said Sholar.
On May 30, 2022, a passerby spotted two women who had been shot on Pitts Point Road near Kings Forest just outside of Shepherdsville.
Katelyn Rayman, 25, of Brooks, Kentucky died at the scene. Kristen Longaker, 27, of Louisville died the next day at the hospital.
"There are a lot of unanswered questions. I think the main thing is why? Why did you take these wonderful young ladies from these families? What could they have ever done that would lead to this? These girls are innocent. They didn't deserve this, nor did the families," said Rayman's aunt Angela Logston-Flannery.
Logston-Flannery says Rayman was like a daughter to her and lived with her during the summertime.
"Katelyn was amazing. She loved children. Her laugh was contagious, I mean it would fill any room," said Logston-Flannery. "She was very family oriented. I just had a heart attack days before she was murdered, and she had FaceTimed me in the hospital. She was always reaching out."
Sholar says the victims knew the suspects and that it is unclear how close the four were. However, a Longaker family member tells WDRB that Kristen Longaker did not know the suspects and said she was not associated with Ross and McClanahan.
"We can tell you they were acquainted. We believed they traveled together from Jefferson County to Bullitt County in the early hours of the 30th day of May," Sholar said.
"We did see at some point I believe Kaitlin had been following the young lady on Instagram maybe, but none of Katelyn's friends have ever heard her mention those names, ever," said Logston-Flannery.
Sholar says authorities are hoping the public will step forward to help them determine where Ross and McLanahan were in the days leading up to the murders and where they went afterwards.
"Anyone who has been fearful of coming forward while these desperate criminals were at large, they're now in our custody, so please come forward and help us figure out where they have been since they committed (the crime)," said Sholar.
"I'd just like to ask people to empathize with the family. Put themselves in our shoes because if it was their family, they would hope someone would step forward," said Logston-Flannery.
The sheriff's office is also still looking for a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with Kentucky license plate 579-AMN believed to have been involved in the case.
Sholar says anyone who sees the vehicle or knows where it may be should "immediately" call the department's e-911 dispatch at (502) 543-7074, the crime tip line at (502) 543-1262 or by emailing crimetip@bcky.org.
Logston-Flannery said they've started a fundraiser to help pay for funeral cost for her niece. You can find donation information here.
Related Stories:
- 2 arrested, charged with murders of 2 women found near Bullitt County road
- Second woman dies after double shooting in Bullitt County, police searching for vehicle
- Bullitt County authorities ask for help finding vehicle connected to murder of a woman
- Sheriff: Woman found dead, another injured after 'incident' in Bullitt County
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.