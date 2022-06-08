LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with murder after two women were found shot on the side of a Bullitt County road on Memorial Day.
Bradley Joseph Ross, 32, of Louisville and Savannah Rae McClanahan were arrested Wednesday afternoon on Conestoga Parkway, Chief Marcus Laytham of the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Both were charged with two counts of murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
Katelyn Rayman, 25, of Brooks, Kentucky, and Kristin Longaker, 27, of Louisville, were found on Pitts Point Road, which is near Kings Forest just outside of Shepherdsville, around 8:20 a.m. on May 30, 2022.
Rayman died at the scene of a gunshot wound. Longaker died the next day at the hospital from her injuries.
Laytham said a passerby saw the two women on the side of the road. The circumstances surrounding the shooting and how they ended up there remain unknown.
The sheriff's office is still looking for a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with Kentucky license plate 579-AMN believed to have been involved in the case, Laytham said Wednesday. Police said the occupant or occupants should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar said anyone who sees the vehicle or knows were it may be should "immediately" call the department's e-911 dispatch at (502) 543-7074, the crime tip line at (502) 543-1262 or by emailing crimetip@bcky.org.
The deaths are being investigated as homicides by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Unit.
Ross and McClanahan will be held at the Bullitt County Detention Center. As of 7:23 p.m. Wednesday they had not yet been booked into the jail.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- Second woman dies after double shooting in Bullitt County, police searching for vehicle
- Bullitt County authorities ask for help finding vehicle connected to murder of a woman
- Sheriff: Woman found dead, another injured after 'incident' in Bullitt County
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.