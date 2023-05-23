LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The band teacher at Bullitt Central High School has been suspended over an allegation from several years ago that was just reported.
The district suspended Rodney Stults with pay. Both the school district and police are investigating.
Neither the district or police would comment on the nature of the complaint. Bullitt County Public Schools' Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the safety and well-being of students is a top priority.
