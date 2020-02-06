COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana charged three men with stealing dozens of car parts over the last few months.
In a release, the Columbus Police Department says Darren D. Morgan, 38, Daniel E. Morgan, 35, and Johnnie Hagan, 48, were arrested Wednesday morning. Police say they spotted a vehicle the night before that was reportedly involved in about 50 catalytic converter thefts in Columbus and Bartholomew County since late last year.
Police followed the car to a motel room where they found the three suspects along with cutting tools that could be used to steal catalytic converters. Police say they also found a gun and drugs including heroin and marijuana.
The three face a wide range of charges including theft, common nuisance and drug possession.
