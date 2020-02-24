LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges were dismissed for a man charged in a cold case double murder.
Larry Sauer was arrested in December for the deaths of Austin Gamez and Teressa McCoy, who was found dead in an SUV in the parking lot of Bessler Auto Parts on Strawberry Lane in 2017.
Gamez's body was never found.
Police charged Sauer with murder and tampering with evidence. But, according to court documents, prosecutors dropped all charges against him on Friday.
Another man, Thomas Lanham, was also arrested in the case. Charges were dropped against him last month.
