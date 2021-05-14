LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday evening.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 20-year-old Joseph Armstrong, of Louisville.
Officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded about 5:44 p.m. Thursday to the shooting at Montana and Weller Avenues — near Central Avenue, according to department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Smiley said responding officers found the man -- later identified by the coroner's office as Armstrong -- outside "on the corner." He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
