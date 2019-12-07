LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in an early morning shooting on Dec. 1 in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Curtis Ramone Williamson, 27, died from a gunshot wound around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, after being involved in a shooting around 3 a.m. inside an establishment in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway, near West Lee Street and not far from Algonquin Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to previous reporting.
Police are continuing to investigating the homicide; there were no suspects at the time of the murder.
