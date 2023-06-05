LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Crestwood man pleaded guilty to groping men at gas stations last week.
Court records show Michael Mascardo will spend 60 days in jail for several sex abuse charges in Oldham County. Mascardo faced charges of sexual abuse and harassment.
He is facing similar charges in Jefferson County, where he also pleaded guilty in March. Court records said he was sentenced to 90 days in jail. Oldham County Police began investigating Mascardo last December.
A victim came forward and said Mascardo groped him at a gas station while he was giving him directions. Several more victims came forward after Mascardo's arrest in January.
Starting in 1991, Mascardo has worked various jobs as a teacher and professor in Canada where he went by a different name.
Oldham County Police say in Canada, a man with the same birthday, same routine and same description pulled a knife on a 17-year-old and tried to make that teenager engage in sex acts in 2002.
