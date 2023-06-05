Michael Mascardo was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 and charged with four misdemeanor counts of third-degree sexual abuse. A spokeswoman for JCPS confirms that Mascardo is a teacher at Minor Daniels Academy, a JCPS middle school at 1960 Bashford Manor Lane. He has since been reassigned to another position that does not involve contact with students. (Image source: Oldham County Detention Center)