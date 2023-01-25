LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher with Jefferson County Public Schools accused of dressing up like a woman and groping men may have also gone international.
Michael Mascardo now faces eight total charges after more alleged victims came forward -- and now police are trying to connect him to an incident in Canada.
Oldham County Police say in Canada, a man with the same birthday, same routine and same description pulled a knife on a 17-year-old and tried to make that teenager engage in sex acts.
The only reason Oldham County Police investigators say they can't tie Mascardo to it is that Canadian police haven't provided a picture of the suspect.
Investigators say the incident happened in 2002 they are looking to use that information to support their case.
On Wednesday a not guilty plea was entered for Mascardo in Oldham County court on all eight misdemeanor sexual abuse charges.
The Minor Daniels Academy teacher is accused of trying to grope men at a gas station.
Oldham County Police say they began investigating after a victim reported Mascardo approached him in his car dressed like a woman, pulled out a map and asked for directions.
Mascardo allegedly then reached into the car and sexually groped him.
Since publicizing Mascardo's case, police say they've talked to more than a dozen men now who came to file reports, all with similar stories. Investigators say because of the statute of limitations, they were only able to press charges in eight instances.
Police say all of the victims are adult men.
Mascardo is currently out on bond. He's been forbidden to have any contact with any victims.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.