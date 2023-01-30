LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men is now facing several new charges, and these are in Jefferson County.
Michael Mascardo was already facing eight sexual abuse charges in Oldham County. On Monday, he was charged with five counts of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County.
Police say in these incidents, as in the Oldham County cases, Mascardo typically would approach each of his male victims while they were sitting in their cars. In each of these cases, he would have a map, ask for directions, then grope the male victim sexually.
The arrest warrant does not specify where these incidents took place, but police say one of them happened on JCPS property sometime in April 2022.
Other alleged encounters took place throughout 2022, with the latest occurring in September.
As previously indicated, Mascardo has already pleaded not guilty to eight similar charges in Oldham County.
JCPS confirms the Minor Daniels Academy math teacher has been reassigned into a role where he doesn't have contact with students.
A district spokesperson said last week that Mascardo is "working from an off-site, remote location and has no contact with JCPS students or staff other than his supervisor." Exactly what Mascardo is doing in his new role remains unclear.
WDRB News also learned JCPS was not Mascardo's first teaching role in Kentucky.
Trimble County Schools confirms Mascardo was a teacher during the 2014-2015 school year where he taught math at the high school.
This story may be updated.
