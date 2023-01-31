LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools math teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men pleaded not guilty to new charges Tuesday morning.
Michael Mascardo, a Minor Daniels Academy math teacher, was already facing eight charges of sexual abuse in Oldham County on Tuesday morning when he appeared before a judge on five new charges in Jefferson County.
"You are charged, sir, with five counts of sexual abuse, third degree," explained Jefferson District Judge Jessica Moore.
The arrest warrant doesn't say where the five alleged incidents took place, but police say one of them happened on JCPS property sometime in April of 2022. Police say in these incidents, as in the Oldham County cases, Mascardo typically would approach each of his male victims while they were sitting in their cars. In each of these cases, he would have a map, ask for directions, then grope the male victim sexually.
His attorney says Mascardo's husband posted the Oldham County bond for Mascardo's eight sexual abuse charges there.
Investigators say Mascardo would have a map, ask for directions, then grope the men who were sitting in their cars.
Prosecutors wanted to keep his bond at $25,000 cash, but his attorney pushed for $2,500. Judge Moore granted that request.
"I'm going to set the bond at $2,500, if posted to the home incarceration program and comply with pre-trial services including a mental health assessment ordered on this case as well," Moore said.
But Moore refused to grant the attorney's request that Mascardo be granted work release.
"I'm not going to grant work release at this time, based on the findings and danger and risk to the community," she said.
JCPS says Mascardo has been working from an off-site, remote location and had had no contact with JCPS students or staff, other than his supervisor.
