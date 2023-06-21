LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A doorbell camera has led police in New Albany to a suspect that allegedly had a gun, as he tried to break into a home.
In a release, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the video that was widely circulated on social media helped identify the suspect.
Bailey said he is not releasing the name of the suspect until he is charged on Thursday, but said he is in the Floyd County Jail.
"We are relieved to have this individual in custody. Incidents of this nature are uncommon in New Albany and are shocking when viewed," Bailey said in the release.
Police said earlier this week that the footage was taken at a home off Garretson Lane and Slate Run Road around 4 a.m. Monday.
The video shows a shirtless man wearing sunglasses with a cast on his arm walk up to the door and point a gun directly at the doorbell camera. He opens the door and tries to get inside a second door, which was locked. Then, he walks away.
A family was inside the home at the time.
New Albany Police said they added extra patrols in the area while they searched for the suspect.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.