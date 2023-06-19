LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man caught on a Ring doorbell camera with a gun trying to get into a New Albany home.
Police said the footage was taken at a home off Garretson Lane and Slate Run Road around 4 a.m. Monday.
The video shows a shirtless man with a cast on his arm walk up to the door and point a gun directly at the doorbell camera. He opens the door and tries to get inside a second door, which was locked. Then, he walks away.
A family was inside the home at the time.
New Albany Police said they've added extra patrols in the area. While the department thinks this was an "isolated incident," they're asking the public to be on the lookout for the man, who has tattoos and a cast on his right arm.
If you recognize or see the man, call New Albany Police at (812) 944-6411.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.