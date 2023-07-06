LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A driver accused of hitting and killing a police officer and taking off pleaded guilty this week.
Police said last August, Ashley Catlett, 28, hit a motorcyclist head-on on the Outer Loop.
Off-duty Shelbyville officer Thomas Elmore was on the bike, and died at the scene.
Investigators said Catlett left the scene, but was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failing to render aid and not having insurance.
Catlett pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. She will be sentenced in September.
