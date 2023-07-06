Ashley Catlett - mug - Outer Loop Fatal

LMPD said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist on Outer Loop, Tuesday morning. Catlett left the scene and ran away on foot. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A driver accused of hitting and killing a police officer and taking off pleaded guilty this week.

Police said last August, Ashley Catlett, 28, hit a motorcyclist head-on on the Outer Loop. 

Off-duty Shelbyville officer Thomas Elmore was on the bike, and died at the scene.

Investigators said Catlett left the scene, but was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failing to render aid and not having insurance.

Catlett pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. She will be sentenced in September.

