LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the woman accused of hitting and killing a Shelbyville Police officer.
LMPD said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist on Outer Loop, Tuesday morning. Catlett left the scene and ran away on foot.
Catlett is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and fail to render aid. Police said she did not have a driver's license and insurance.
According to her arrest citation, Catlett ran to a nearby friend's house asking for help. A witness called 911 and Catlett ran again. Police eventually caught up with her after finding her purse in her car with her ID in it.
A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department said the collision happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Outer Loop and Minor Lane. That's not far from the Texas Roadhouse near Briarcliff.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle, off-duty Shelbyville officer Thomas Elmore, was thrown from his bike over 90 feet from the crash.
Elmore's funeral arrangements haven't been set.
Catlett is expected in court Wednesday morning to face charges that include leaving the scene of a crash and failure to render aid.
Related:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.