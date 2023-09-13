LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people, including a Jefferson County Public Schools student, were shot Wednesday afternoon after a fight that started on a school bus.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Matthew Sanders said officers responded to 24th and Magazine streets in the Russell neighborhood around 4:30 p.m.
Their investigation shows a fight between students started on a JCPS school bus and continued once they got off.
The responding officers found a "high school-aged juvenile" and an adult both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to UofL Hospital, and they're expected to survive.
In a letter sent to families Wednesday, JCPS confirmed that the student who was shot is an Eastern High School student. District spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said according to police, the shooting "has no connection" to a fight that happened at the high school on Tuesday in which a student pulled out a steak knife.
The school's principal said there will be security in the area where the shooting happened on Thursday and Friday, as well as additional security at the school.
"We know all students process situations like this differently," Eastern High School Principal Dr. Heather Orman said in the letter. "Our school mental health practitioners and counselors are available to support students."
You can read the letter in full below:
"Dear Eastern High School families,
It's important to me to make sure you have the most accurate information I can provide about a situation that impacts our Eastern community.
This afternoon, one of our students was shot near 24th and Magazine Street after school. The student was taken to the hospital with what police have described as "non-life-threatening injuries." Since this is a medical situation, I cannot provide additional information on the student or their condition.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is handling the investigation into what happened and will release details as they become available. Tomorrow and Friday, there will be security in the area where today's shooting occurred, and we will have additional security at school.
We know all students process situations like this differently. Our school mental health practitioners and counselors are available to support students.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact the office, but please know that I do not have information about the police investigation.
Thank you for your continued support of our students and staff at Eastern High School.
Sincerely,
Dr. Heather Orman
Principal"
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will lead the investigation into the shooting, according to Sanders.
Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (574-5673), or use the online crime tip portal by clicking here. All tips are anonymous.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.