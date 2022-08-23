LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of pairs of counterfeit earrings were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville.
The shipment of jewelry from Hong Kong was intercepted on Aug. 17. If all the designer fakes were real, the shipment would have been worth $3.51 million.
“This just goes to show you how criminals are using express consignment facilities to ship their items to unsuspecting consumers damaging our economy,” LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office, said in a news release.
Officers found 200 Louis Vuitton pair of hoop earrings, 190 Chanel pair of hoop earrings, 282 Dior pair of hoop earrings, 300 Yves Saint Laurent pair of hoop earrings, 1,284 Louis Vuitton pair of diamond earrings, 1,680 Gucci pair of diamond earrings and 1,716 Chanel pair of diamond earrings.