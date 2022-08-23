LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of pairs of counterfeit earrings were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville. 

The shipment of jewelry from Hong Kong was intercepted on Aug. 17. If all the designer fakes were real, the shipment would have been worth $3.51 million.

Fake jewelry seized by CBP officers in Louisville 4.jpg

CBP officers in Louisville seized $3.5 million in fake earrings on Aug. 17. (Source: CBP)

