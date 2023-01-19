LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is issuing a national public safety alert on sextortion schemes against minors.
The department said over 3,000 kids, mostly boys, across the country were targeted last year.
Over the past year, police agencies have reported getting more than 7,000 reports related to online sextortion.
Sextortion happens when someone is coerced into sending inappropriate images online and extorted for additional material money.
The FBI said more than a dozen of the victims have died by suicide as a result.
If you or your child is a victim, call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Authorities said victims should not delete their profile or messages, because they can be helpful to police.
