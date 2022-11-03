Wanted by the FBI: James Stewart, Jr.

Wanted by the FBI:  James Stewart, Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted accused of stealing more than $1 million of high-end goods from a Louisville business.

According to a social media post by FBI Louisville, federal authorities are looking for James Stewart, Jr. 

Stewart is wanted for wire fraud, and taking part in a scheme to steal the goods from the business.

According to the FBI, Stewart has ties to Maryland and New York. His alleged accomplice, Jemal Revon Bell, has already been captured.

Anyone with any information on Stewart's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at (502) 263-6000 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags