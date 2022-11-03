LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted accused of stealing more than $1 million of high-end goods from a Louisville business.
According to a social media post by FBI Louisville, federal authorities are looking for James Stewart, Jr.
#WANTED James Stewart, Jr. is wanted by the #FBI for Wire Fraud. Stewart, Jr. participated in a scheme to illegally acquire more than a million dollars worth of high-end goods from a Louisville-based business. Call 502-263-6000 or 1-800-CALL-FBI with tips. https://t.co/txTSZwZrmY pic.twitter.com/8mH3wBY7cm— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) November 3, 2022
Stewart is wanted for wire fraud, and taking part in a scheme to steal the goods from the business.
According to the FBI, Stewart has ties to Maryland and New York. His alleged accomplice, Jemal Revon Bell, has already been captured.
Anyone with any information on Stewart's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at (502) 263-6000 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.
